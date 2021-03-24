Vivian May Hanson, 80, of Brainerd, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on April 4, 1940 to Yngve and May (Hojem) Moen. On March 3, 1966, she married Lewis Hanson. Vivian enjoyed sewing and collecting recipes. She was very loving and loved to share a good laugh with those around her. Vivian will be deeply missed by her children, Harriet (Jim) Sprague, Steven (Elena) QuinonesHanson, Janette Daubige, Lynette (Keith) Crowson and Annette Workman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Lewis. There will be a private service for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
