Victor H. Marquardt, age 78 of North Branch, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home. Victor was born on May 17, 1943 in St. Paul to parents, Herbert and Dorthy (Hassel) Marquardt. Victor grew up and attended several different schools throughout his youth and eventually graduated from Centennial High School. Victor enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam era. He was also a proud member of the Rush City VFW Post. Upon his discharge, he became a lifetime master welder working on semi trailers. Victor met Linda Michels on July 14, 1994 and they were married on July 14, 2000 at their family home. Victor and Linda loved the many motorcycle trips together as well as the horseback riding trips they did together. Victor loved spending time with his grandchildren and trips to Duluth and the Boundary Waters. Victor is survived by his wife, Linda and was father and stepfather, grandfather to 12 and great-grandfather to one; he is also survived by his brother, Jeff and sister, Louanne. Victor is preceded in death by his parents. A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family and sent to Grandstrand Funeral Home, PO Box 27, North Branch, MN 55056. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
