Vernie D. Weiss

Vernie Darrel Weiss, age 80 of North Branch, MN, died unexpectedly on May 29, 2020. Vernie was born November 28, 1939, in Pelican Rapids, MN. He graduated from Roseau, MN High School and received a degree from Dunwoody Institute. Vernie was united in marriage to Judy Dickhausen on September 18, 1965. He was employed at the St. Paul Ford Plant for 31 years and was in the National Guard during the 1967 riots over racial and inequality that bubbled to the surface in Minneapolis. Now more than 50 years later we are suffering from riots yet again. Vernie was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. He was generous and believed in giving back to others by being a donor. His purpose in life was fellowship and helping those in need. Vernie is survived by his soul mate of 55 years, Judy; daughter, Debbie (Dave) Mercure; son, Jeff (Tammy) Weiss; four grandchildren: Benjamin, Laura, Paige, and Breanna; twin brother, Vernell (Avis); two sisters, LaVonne (Daniel) Pulczinski and Judy (Jim) Bernat and sister-in-law, Camilla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Doris (Swenson) Weiss and a brother, Bruce Weiss. A Memorial Service for close family members will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.grandstrandfh.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to or Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, MN or Chisago County Senior Center in North Branch, MN.
