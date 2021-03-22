Vernette Doyle

Loving Mom and Grandma went to see the Lord on March 19, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; son, Richard; parents, Vince and Edna Morten; siblings, Cheryl DeFlorin, Mark Morten. Survived by children, Kerri (Steven) Bavier, Amy (Steven) Segelstrom, and Sara (Jason) Locke; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Dave Dynes) Doyle; grandchildren, Tyler (Miriam), Richie, Steven, Jordan, Cody, Sam, Evan, and Matthew. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Vernette’s life will be held at a later date.
