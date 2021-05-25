Verleigh Ruth Karels

Verleigh Karels of Blaine passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids at the age of 82. Verleigh Ruth Anderson was born January 4, 1939 to Vernon H. and Bernice (Olson) Anderson in Miami, Florida. Verleigh is survived by her mother Bernice Anderson of Blaine; daughters Rhonda (John) Melom of Cambridge, Rochelle Borg of Blaine; grandchildren Corey (Abbie) Melom, Sharia Melom (Rob Swanson), Marcus Mold, Jarod Mold, Jordan Mold; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Vernon H. Anderson; husband Gerald Karels. A Mass of Christian Burial for Verleigh will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 2 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
