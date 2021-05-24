Vaun "Bob" Robert England

Vaun “Bob” England of Belle Isle on Rush Lake passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his daughter’s home in St. Paul Park at the age of 97. He was born October 31, 1923 to George and Rose (Schmidt) England in St. Paul, MN. Growing up on the eastside of St. Paul, Bob attended Sheridan Elementary and Harding High School. At an early age, it was clear that Bob had a strong work ethic. He helped at his parent’s bakeries and took a job at 3M where he made .49 cents per hour. He gave his entire check to his mom who in turn gave him an allowance of $5.00/month. Bob met Leona Arndt of Eau Claire, WI in St. Paul. The couple were married September of 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Bob was a true entrepreneur, owning and operating dump trucks which he would haul gravel/dirt for people. Part of this job was keeping these trucks running which allowed Bob to hone his mechanic skills. It seemed logical that Bob would pursue his mechanical interest by purchasing Hazel Park Mobil on White Bear Avenue and later build a Mobil station on White Bear Avenue and 694. This is now the SA station next to K-Mart. In 1975, after the “Gas Wars,” Bob left the fuel and mechanical business. Bob also owned and leased out three over-the-road semi-trailer trucks; owned two laundry businesses and a diner on University Avenue in “Frogtown.” Looking to slow down, Bob took a job driving bus for the Metropolitan Transit Authority. After a couple of years, Bob and Leona decided to move to Arizona. This lasted one summer in Arizona and they moved back to Minnesota for good. Bob returned to MTC and drove bus for almost 20 years. His favorite route was the bus that traveled to Hillcrest Shopping Center. Retiring from MTC in the 1990’s, Bob had many bus driver friends who had lake places in and around Rush Lake. So, in 1993, they purchased a home on east Rush Lake. Bob continued to drive bus in Rush City. This time it was a school bus. Bob was an active member of Tusler-Summit Masonic Lodge and later the Jasper Masonic Lodge in Rush City. Vaun “Bob” England is survived by his children Sandra Cahanes of Scottsdale, TX, Kay Arver of St. Paul, JoVanna (Greg) Stromath of Lake Elmo, Dawn (Robert) Geisler of Morristown, Susan (Richard) Sheldahl of St. Paul Park, Pamela Macdonald (Dave Jungmann) of North St. Paul; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister Lois Miller of Osakis. Preceded in death by his parents George and Rose; wife Leona; brother Gerald England; twin great-grandsons Zachery and Ryan Pearson. A celebration of Bob’s life is planned in the future at his home on Rush Lake; watch this website for more information. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
