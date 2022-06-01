Twyla L. Ring

The unstoppable Twyla Lorraine Ring, age 84, of North Branch, MN passed away May 27, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Twyla was born September 15, 1937, in Minneapolis, MN to her parents Albert and Elmie (Lahti) Holznagel. She graduated as Salutatorian in a class of 600, from North High School in 1955. Soon after, she married the love of her life, Ardell Ring, and lived in Minneapolis, MN, Crystal, MN, and lastly settled in North Branch, MN in 1973.
Twyla is survived by her husband of almost 69 years Ardell; she was a devoted mother to her children, Karen (Mike) Sorenson, Dell (Rhonda), and Dale (Terri); grandchildren, Robley, Nick, Ashton (Annie), Molly, Cooper, Alex (Makenzie), Ethan (Megan), and Ally; great grandchildren, Michael, Livia, Rubie, and Brody.
Twyla is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elmie, sister Phyllis Ries, and her son Bill.
Twyla's love for journalism, writing, reading, and English landed her a job at ECM Post Review for 21 years, starting as a reporter, and eventually as an editor. She was famously known for her Twilight Zone Columns. After retirement, Twyla and Ardell both worked at Universal Studios for 10 years when they were snowbirds and took residence in Winter Haven, FL.
Twyla liked to experience life to the fullest, she was a "can-do," "Type A" person, unafraid of challenges, deadlines, or the unknown. Twyla was an amazing person who served her community and an active member of her church, North Branch Trinity Lutheran.
Twyla served and volunteered at Wild River Environmental Education Council; Chisago County Joint Board of Commerce; Cambridge Community College Advisory Board; Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center Citizens Task Force; Minnesota Newspaper Association Journalism Education Committee and Legislative Liaison; Chisago County Mentor Program at NBHS; North Branch Special Education Advisory Council; Lutheran-Catholic Lenten drama/choral concerts; Governor's Special Education Advisory Board.
Twyla was an Organizer/Chartered member of Chisago Ladies Investment Clubs/Women of Wall Street Investment Club; Chisago County Business & Professional Women/Chisago County Working Women Together; North Branch Chamber of Commerce.
Twyla was Awarded 1993 the Business & Professional Achievement Award and East Metro Region Business & Professional Woman "Triple A" Women of the Year, in 1994.
Twyla was elected office in North Branch School District for two terms, 1978 to 1984 and elected to Senate District 18 from 1999 to 2002.
Twyla and Ardell were world travelers of Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan, Thailand, China, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico. Twyla kindly hosted Russian businessmen, Chinese teachers, and Italian and German students. Twyla went to China for 6 months and was an ESL Teacher at Hangzhou, China, Foreign Language School. Many special relationships came out of these exchange teachers; Pan Chensheng, Wang Min, Xiao Wang, and Huimin Xie.
Twyla loved playing bingo (handed out bags of whoppers to share), other hobbies include bowling, flea markets, crossword puzzles, reading, surfing the internet, bocce ball, lunches with the Post Review gang, famous for her pecans, having a cup of coffee with neighbors and friends, and singing in Choir at Carefree Country Club, Winter Haven, FL and Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, MN.
Twyla should be remembered as a hard worker, an honest and good wife, a great mother, grandmother, and amazing friend.
Thank you to the staff and Hospice at Ecumen North Branch for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome to Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch https://trinitynorthbranch.org/giv2 or Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge https://www.mntc.org/tribute-gift/
A Celebration on life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church on Friday, June 24th. Twyla loved coffee, so please stay and celebrate her by having coffee and bars after the memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
