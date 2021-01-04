Trudy Koroschetz of Rush City passed away at home on West Rush Lake at the age of 69 after a fifteen year battle with cancer. Trudy is survived by her husband Kurt Koroschetz; son Keith Koroschetz (Lindsay Hansen) of Superior WI; sisters-in-law Barbara Egelkraut of North Branch, Marlene Egelkraut of Anoka; cousin Candy “Sista” (Al) Boser of Circle Pines; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ella Egelkraut; siblings Carlton Egelkraut, Gene Egelkraut, Bob Egelkraut, Sandy Crawford, Corinne Olson. Trudy was born in Spring Lake in 1951. She later moved to North Branch in 1957 and graduated in 1969. Trudy then went to Anoka Ramsey community college in 1970 to study office management and became employed by the DNR, a state study commission, and later retired from the Citizen’s League where she enjoyed working with wonderful people she considered valued friends and mentors. Trudy married her husband Kurt in 1975, purchased a home in Fridley and had her son Keith in 1977. Trudy carried many fond memories of times with neighborhood friends and time spent volunteering for many school functions. Trudy and Kurt achieved a dream to purchase a home on a lake and move closer to family in 1998. They moved permanently to West Rush Lake in 2005. She became a beloved member of Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering for many fundraising events and time spent on various committees. Trudy also loved interacting with her volunteer friends that she worked with at Shalom thrift store in Cambridge. Trudy’s most favorite pastime was spent with family and friends. She loved fishing, pontoon rides, gardening, flowers, and encouraging and celebrating her loved ones as a “loving cheerleader.” Trudy’s favorite time of year was an annual Egelkraut family 4th of July party she hosted for the past 21 years. Trudy loved traveling across the country with her husband and son throughout her life; including Alaska and most recently a road trip to Texas and Florida visiting dear friends and a trip to “Graceland” for the first time to celebrate the life of her favorite singer, Elvis. Trudy also saw many concerts and musicals, including Elvis, Willie Nelson, Mama Mia and was a fan of anything with a good beat. Trudy would often say, “I had a good upbringing, and I have my faith. That’s all I need.” Rev. Dr. Vicki VanderVegt will officiate at private family services. A taped version of Trudy’s funeral will be available Friday on the funeral chapel website: www.FuneralAndCremationService.com. Trudy will be interred at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Memorials in Trudy’s memory may be donated to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush Point. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
