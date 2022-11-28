Thomas "Tommy" McGinnis

Thomas "Tommy" McGinnis, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at The Estates at Twin Rivers, a rehabilitation center, while recovering from heart issues, on November 20, 2022, one day before his 56th birthday.

Thomas Eugene McGinnis was born on November 21, 1966 to Eugene "Mac" and Jean McGinnis in Brooklyn Center, MN. The family moved to the Isanti area when Tommy was 2 years old and he lived in the area his entire life. He attended school in Isanti/ Cambridge. As a teenager, he worked for Ray Marsh, a neighbor, helping on the farm, doing chores, driving tractor and working with the pigs which he enjoyed doing. As a young adult, he worked for Roger Steel in Wyoming, MN and then for General Safety in North Branch, MN.

