Thomas "Tommy" McGinnis, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at The Estates at Twin Rivers, a rehabilitation center, while recovering from heart issues, on November 20, 2022, one day before his 56th birthday.
Thomas Eugene McGinnis was born on November 21, 1966 to Eugene "Mac" and Jean McGinnis in Brooklyn Center, MN. The family moved to the Isanti area when Tommy was 2 years old and he lived in the area his entire life. He attended school in Isanti/ Cambridge. As a teenager, he worked for Ray Marsh, a neighbor, helping on the farm, doing chores, driving tractor and working with the pigs which he enjoyed doing. As a young adult, he worked for Roger Steel in Wyoming, MN and then for General Safety in North Branch, MN.
In September of 1989, Tom was in a vehicle accident which left him paralyzed and a quadriplegic. Tom had a few rough years before he adapted to his life as a quadriplegic. He eventually started his "Tommy Tires" business in which he was involved with until his death. Tommy's Irish heritage and his red hair contributed to the attitude and temperament we all knew and loved about him - it was his way.
Tommy is survived by his sisters, Cathy (Jim) Nelson, Carol (Tom) Pankan, Brenda (Pat) Siedlecki; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Matthew, Bonnie, Heidi, Michelle, Jeffrey, Allen and Andrew; 14 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews; Uncle Paul (Bette) Edberg; many cousins and other relatives and friends. Throughout the years, he had lots of help from special friends David and Rhonda Barnes and their girls Jessica, Brandy and Kelly; Wayne and Tracy Neifert; Ron and Angie Pankan; Brian and David Keocher - all of whom we'd like to say Thank You to for being a part of his life and being there for him as it wasn't always easy and we appreciate it.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene "Mac" and Jean McGinnis; grandparents Thomas and Hazel McGinnis and Fridolph and Doris Edberg.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 3 at Strikes Life Tributes in Isanti at 11:00am with a time for visiting one hour prior and gathering at Jumpin' Jacks, Weber with a light lunch following the Service. Online condolences can be placed at StrikesLifeTributes.com.
