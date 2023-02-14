Tom Janssen of Lindstrom passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at The Providence Place in Minneapolis at the age of 90.
Thomas John Janssen was born on October 14, 1932 in the home of his Aunt Ella Warner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents were John and Harriet (Hardt) of Forest Lake. Tom had two siblings, an older brother James, and a little sister Loann. They all lived on the farm in Forest Lake where they worked hard to make a living during the depression. Tom graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1950. He joined the United States Navy in February of 1952; he did not want to get drafted into the Army. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years active, during the Korean War.
In January 1956, he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to the home farm in Forest Lake. He then attended the Dunwoody Institute for Automobile Mechanics, graduating in 1957. Evelyn Revier and her family moved to a farm down road in 1959. In 1961, Thomas and Evelyn were married and made their home on 15 acres in Forest Lake. Over the course of the next seven years, they had four sons Phillip, Andrew, Matthew, and Mark.
Tom was active in the VFW, American Legion, Cooties and the Boy Scouts. He loved to go hunting, fishing, camping and shared this love of the outdoors with his family. He liked to work with his hands and did woodworking and leathercrafts making multiple things for his family over the years. Tom enjoyed family vacations, hosting holidays and having friends over just to play cards. He raised cattle and chickens, had four gardens and grew everything you could think in them.
Tom was proud of his family and remarked many times how big it was getting.
Tom is survived by his wife Evelyn Janssen; children Phillip (Phyllis) of Linden, North Carolina, Andrew (Tracy) of Sunrise, Matthew (Erica) of Lindstrom, Mark (Lorrie) of Shafer; grandchildren Joshua (Maureen) of St. Paul, Christopher of Linden, North Carolina, Samantha (Jonathan) of North Branch, Cassandra, Cory of Linden, North Carolina, Kayla (Tony) of Woodbury, Katlynn (Brandon), Evan, Nathan, and Kathryn all of Lindstrom; great-grandchildren Phaedra, Cian, Kalyrra, Marius, Maura, Zarek, Callen, Brady, Billie; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Harriet Janssen; siblings James Janssen, Loann Matheson; granddaughter Grace Janssen.
Reverend Teleen Saunders officiated at funeral services for Tom: 1 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023 at Fish Lake Lutheran Church, Harris. A time of visitation and reviewal was held two hours prior to the service at the church. The interment with Military Honors took place in Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Harris.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel
