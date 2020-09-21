Thomas "Tom" James Smuder

Tom Smuder of Rush City passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home at the age of 70. Thomas James Smuder was born May 29, 1950 to Harvey and Bettie (Zimdars) Smuder in Rush City, Minnesota. Tom was raised in Rush City and graduated from the Rush City High School in 1968 and in 1971, he purchased his farm. Tom worked for Almelund Creamery for several years delivering milk. Later, he joined the 49ers Union and worked as a heavy equipment operator until he retired in 2007. All the while he was working, he was also running his farm; raising hogs and cattle and working the fields. If you ever stopped by and he wasn’t home, you could usually find him out in the field or working with the cattle. Tom was always ready to lend a hand when friends needed help. Tom had several beloved dogs, who weren’t just pets, but were his best friends - part of his family. They were always by his side or running down the road to catch up with him in the field. When Tom wasn’t working, he enjoyed going to auctions and sales. He never left a good deal at an auction! Tom loved having his grandsons over to visit him and help him around the farm. He loved bringing treasures home to the boys from an auction or sale. Tom enjoyed stopping for coffee at the neighbors and to catch up on local news. Tom is survived by his children Daniel Smuder, Beth (Jamie) Kempf; grandsons Matthew and Tyler Kempf; sister Sue (Lonnie) Kruse; special friends Erik Piel family, Karrissa Kirchberg, Neil Biermaier family, Craig Peterson family and many more. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Bettie Smuder; brother Terry Smuder. Reverend Conrad Warner will officiate at funeral services for Tom: 7 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 with a time for family and friends to gather three hours prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
