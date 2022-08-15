Thomas Lindberg Kirkland

Thomas (Tom) Lindberg Kirkland, known to some as "Lindy," died August 12th, 2022 in Lebanon, Missouri after a short but courageous fight with cancer. It was Tom's desire to be cremated and his ashes spread along his favorite fishing locations across Minnesota, North Carolina, and Missouri. He expressed a wish to be commemorated in private toasts rather than public ceremony.
Tom was born on January 16th, 1954, in Bamberg, South Carolina to Lindberg and Everleen Kirkland. The oldest of two children, Tom grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where he excelled in both basketball and football before earning a football scholarship to the University of Iowa. He played Defensive Tackle for the Hawkeyes there. A broken neck ended his collegiate career. He eventually moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where he met Jacki Heer whom he married in 1978. Together, they raised two sons in Harris, MN.
After his marriage ended in 1999, Tom moved to South Carolina, North Carolina, and finally Missouri. Tom always loved music, dogs, and fishing. Through these interests, Tom extended his social network in all these places. Wherever he lived, he found others who shared his passions, among them his companion - Gayle Morrow.
Tom is survived by his sister, Carolyn Kirkland, son Morgan (Dawn) Kirkland, and their sons Sterling and Hamilton, son Evan Kirkland and his daughters Holly and Hazel. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lindberg Kirkland. He was also survived by his mother, Everleen (Conrad) Byrd, who died a few short hours after he did.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.