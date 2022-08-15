Thomas Lindberg Kirkland

Thomas (Tom) Lindberg Kirkland, known to some as "Lindy," died August 12th, 2022 in Lebanon, Missouri after a short but courageous fight with cancer. It was Tom's desire to be cremated and his ashes spread along his favorite fishing locations across Minnesota, North Carolina, and Missouri. He expressed a wish to be commemorated in private toasts rather than public ceremony.

Tom was born on January 16th, 1954, in Bamberg, South Carolina to Lindberg and Everleen Kirkland. The oldest of two children, Tom grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where he excelled in both basketball and football before earning a football scholarship to the University of Iowa. He played Defensive Tackle for the Hawkeyes there. A broken neck ended his collegiate career. He eventually moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where he met Jacki Heer whom he married in 1978. Together, they raised two sons in Harris, MN.

