Thomas Kent Boysen

Thomas K. Boysen of Isanti, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He was 59 years old.

Tom was born in Rochester, MN on April 26, 1963, to parents Gary Boysen and Kathleen (Pembleton) Giere. Tom grew up with two siblings: Heidi Boysen and Peter Boysen and attended Pine Island Schools. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, and the outdoors. After graduating, Tom attended college at Stout before venturing into crop dusting, owning his own woodworking business, and then going back to school to the U of M where he completed his Management and Business degree with an emphasis in Forest Products. Upon completion of college, he worked with Eastman Chemical and Everlam.

