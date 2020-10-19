Thomas J. Bibeau, age 58 of North Branch, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at M Health Fairview Hospital in Wyoming. Thomas was born on April 21, 1962 in St. Paul to parents, Gerald and Dolores (Dougherty) Bibeau. He lived in Forest Lake and later moved to North Branch where he attended North Branch Schools. Tom worked as a printer for McGill and Jensen Graphic Arts Printing Shop in St. Paul. He met his beloved wife Theresa while four wheeling in the woods and later married on June 9, 2007. He loved fishing, four wheeling, camping on the St. Croix River and spending time with family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters, Amanda (Andy) Mills of Denver, CO and Katie Mills of Minneapolis; mother, Dolores Bibeau of North Branch; sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Bibeau of Florida and Colleen Bibeau of North Branch; brothers, Tim (Violet) Bibeau of North Branch, Mark (Shannon) Bibeau of Wyoming, Mike (Dawn) Bibeau of North Branch and Jeffrey (Lynn) Bibeau of Isanti; granddaughter, McKrendree; his parents-in-law, Chuck and Connie Houman of Danbury, WI, sisters-in-law, Carie (Dean) Kieler of Deerfield, WI, Ellie (Paul) Wymore of Coal Valley, IL, brother-in-law, Andy (Sienna) Houman of Maryland; he also leaves his beloved dog, Stormy and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald and his son, Jason. Please check Grandstrand Funeral Home website for updated service times and location of service. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
