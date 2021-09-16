Thomas Edward Schmidt

Born in Braham, Minnesota, a life-long resident of North Branch, Minnesota. Tom passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021, age 65, after a long and painful battle with cancer. He was surrounded by music and love. He is survived by his partner of 28 years, Lynette Anderson; daughters, Andrea and Theresa Schmidt and grandson Nolan Peal. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Schmidt, Pat (Chuck) Pojanowski; brother, Bob Schimdt and beloved cousin Doug Anderson. He leaves behind a bevy of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all of whom will miss him very much. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 1:00pm at Belwin Conservancy’s Education Center, 1553 Stagecoach Tr., Afton, MN 55001. Please join us and bring a memory of Tom to share. Donations may be made in memory of Tom Schmidt to Belwin Conservancy 1553 Stagecoach Tr., Afton, MN 55001.
