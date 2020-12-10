Thomas D. Fisk, age 64, of North Branch, MN passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN from complications due to COVID-19. Tom was born on July 30, 1956 in St. Croix Falls, WI to parents Duane and Eileen (Blomquist) Fisk. He graduated from North Branch High School in 1974 and was an active member of the local community his entire life. He attended Anoka Technical College and graduated in 1976. He married Kathleen Peterson on May 21, 1977 and raised three sons. Tom started Fisk Tire in 1982 and recently retired in January 2020. Tom enjoyed golf, flying his plane, fishing, boating, winter vacations to Puerto Vallarta, weekends at the cabin, and most importantly spending time with his family and friends. His zest for life, sense of humor and beautiful smile will be deeply missed by all who love him. Tom is survived by his wife Kathy of 43 years; sons, Dan (Michael), Dave (Sammi), and Greg Fisk; grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Emma and Alexandra Fisk; parents, Duane and Eileen Fisk; sister, Laurie (Doug) Coe; brothers, Darrel (Jane) Fisk, Todd (Lori) Fisk, and Randy Fisk; mother-in-law, Ramona Peterson; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Diane) Peterson, Mike (Karen) Peterson; sister-in-law, Shar Anton, many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Tom is preceded in death by his father-in-law Maurice Peterson and godson Steve “Stu” Peterson. Private family services will be held with interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. A celebration of life event will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, North Branch, MN 55056 in memory of Tom Fisk. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.