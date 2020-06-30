Therese L. Meyenburg

Therese Louise Meyenburg (Kuehn), age 65 of Athens Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Therese was born on February 12, 1955 to her parents, Delmer and Marie Kuehn, in Minneapolis. Therese is survived by her adoring husband of 45 years, Donald; her four children, Charles (Michelle), Timothy (Jessica), Stephen (Tammy), Sarah (David); seven grandchildren; many family, friends and her furry four legged companion, Franni. Therese was preceded in death by her parents, many other family members and one dear grandchild.
