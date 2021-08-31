Thelma "Terry" Ruth McGuire

Thelma “Terry” McGuire of Rush City passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021 at her Apple Valley residence at the age of 80. Terry is survived by her children Lois (Andy) Davis of Eagan, Shaun McGuire of Edina, Molly McGuire of Eagan, Peggy Severs of Inver Grove Heights, Shannon McGuire of Mendota Heights; grandchildren Patrick, Drew, Daniel, Grant, Nina, Savannah; siblings Allen (Laura) Huffman of Pennsylvania, Donald Huffman of West St. Paul; sisters-in-law Judy Chirpich, Leah (Steve) Meyers of Burnsville; friend Larry Laursen of Rush City; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Gertrude (Diemert) Huffman; husband James “Pat” McGuire; granddaughter Abby Lynn; brothers Paul Huffman, Gordon Huffman, Tom Huffman; nephew Joseph Gibson. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5-7 PM Thursday, September 9 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City with Rosary at 7 PM. The interment for Terry and Pat will take place Thursday evening after the Rosary in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
