Terry Anderson of Ankeny, Iowa, formerly of Maple Grove and Rush City, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 70. Terry Lyle Anderson was born December 8, 1949 to Willis and Delores (Olsen) Anderson in Rush City, Minnesota. Terry spent his childhood on the family farm in Rush City surrounded by his siblings and cousins. There were constant adventures. Terry raised hogs during high school to pay for his college. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Crookston. After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard and served until 1976. He settled in New Hope and Maple Grove to raise his sons. Terry was an entrepreneur and participated in many business ventures. He spent most of his working career in the laundromat industry, whether it was appliance sales, building, designing or consulting. Even in retirement he was still consulting as he couldn’t seem to stay idle. For the past eight years, Terry and Pat made their home in Iowa. They enjoyed every moment of their time together, spending time with their children, playing with their grandchildren, going for walks, sitting out on their porch, socializing with their countless friends, and spending winters in Sarasota, Florida. Terry loved cars and was an avid car buff, reminiscing about all the potential show cars that he retired to the scrap yard. Wherever he lived, he made sure to attend the local car shows, but made a special point to attend Back to the 50’s, his favorite event. He truly was a friend to all. Terry is survived by his significant other Pat Stevens of Ankeny, Iowa; sons Scott Anderson of Otsego, Matthew (Amber) Anderson of Maple Grove, William Anderson of Stewartville; step-sons Jason (Shantell) Cramer of Maple Grove, Dane Cramer of Maple Grove; niece Dakota (Kyle) Shearer of North Branch; grandchildren Sammuel, Rachel, Elijah, Nash, Savannah, Theodore, Astoria, Zoe, Serena, Caleb, Naomi and Jael; great-grandchild Everett; siblings Eilene Myhre of Sandstone, Dennis (Pat) Marquardt of Washington State, Allen Anderson of Lubbock, Texas, Adell Hofer of Princeton, Warren (Patty) Anderson of Mankato, Lonnie (Judy) Anderson of Braham, Wallace Anderson of Cambridge, Todd (Peggy) Anderson of Lubbock, Texas, Luann (Les) Andersen of Fenton, Iowa, Tammy (Tim) Cook of Rush City; and many more family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Delores Anderson; brother Russell Marquardt; brothers-in-law John Hofer and Marvin Myhre. A Funeral service is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5 with a time of visitation and reviewal Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Terry will be laid to rest with family in the Mission Covenant Cemetery in Rush City. Military Honors will be provided by the Grothe-Jacobson VFW Post #6692, Rush City American Legion Post #93 and the Minnesota Army National Guard. Terry’s funeral service will be live-streamed and can be accessed through the funeral chapel web-site. The link will appear prior to service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel; www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.