Terry L. Wetther

Terry Lee Wetther, 63, of Bradford passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023 at home.
He was born March 3, 1960 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to David and Lillian (Reineccius) Wetther. Terry was baptized and confirmed at Cambridge Lutheran Church. He grew up in rural Isanti, attending Cambridge-Isanti Schools and played trumpet in the school band. He was active in the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts. As a young boy, Terry was given the nickname "The Bear" which stuck with him his whole life.
Terry worked at the charcoal plant in Isanti in the 1970's and 1980's where he was able to work with many people he knew and his favorite boss was Donn Becklin. Later he went on to work various odd jobs over the years.
He enjoyed watching any kind of sports and NASCAR on TV. He liked cars and loved to talk about all the cars he had over the years. Terry was a very caring person who liked to tell a good story and enjoyed being a part of the Bradford community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Timothy and Jon Wetther.
Terry is survived by his siblings Carole (Larry) Wilson of Isle, Larry (Janice) Wetther of Stanchfield, Thomas (Diane) Wetther of Cambridge, Tina (Rob) Marshall of Isanti, Corey Wetther (Kimberly L. Chrismon) of Maple Grove, Robin Wetther of North Branch; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7PM, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Private interment will be in Nicholas Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
