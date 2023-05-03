Terry L. Wetther

Terry Lee Wetther, 63, of Bradford passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023 at home.

He was born March 3, 1960 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to David and Lillian (Reineccius) Wetther. Terry was baptized and confirmed at Cambridge Lutheran Church. He grew up in rural Isanti, attending Cambridge-Isanti Schools and played trumpet in the school band. He was active in the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts. As a young boy, Terry was given the nickname "The Bear" which stuck with him his whole life.

