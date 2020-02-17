Terry L. Engel

Terry Lee Engel, of Braham, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. He was 58 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Martha (Heimbuch) Engel and brothers, Charles and Ronald Engel. He is survived by his brothers, David, Mike, and Dale (Roxanne) Engel; sisters, Judy Fox, Pat Martin, and Lynda (Tom) Mohs; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Lewis Lake Covenant church with Rev. Bob DeYoung as officiant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
