Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo for Tara Lee Keller, age 81, who passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at University of Minnesota-Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Pastor Mary Fiel will officiate and burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Tara Lee (Johnson) Keller was born on April 21, 1941 in Princeton to George and Esther (Westberg) Johnson. She spent her life growing up in Dalbo, MN. She was united in marriage to David Keller on June 3, 1961. To this union was born their three children.

