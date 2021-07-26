Tammy Lind of Braham passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Estates at Rush City at the age of 55, after a long battle with an autoimmune disease. Tammy Joy Lind was born May 19, 1966, to Donald and Donna (Ramberg) Lind in Rush City, MN, the youngest of three children. As a child, Tammy enjoyed reading, camping and attending family events where she was one of the youngest of more than fifty first cousins. In school, she loved playing the clarinet in the band and excelled at academics, graduating as valedictorian of the Rush City High School Class of 1984. She went on to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN where she continued playing music and earned a degree in Chemistry, graduating in 1988. Tammy devoted her life to caring for others. After college, she joined the Peace Corps and served in Samoa. After her return from Samoa, Tammy felt called to health care, so she went back to school and received a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Winona State. After nursing school, she worked as a nurse for several years at Mayo Clinic Hospitals in Rochester. After several years, Tammy felt called to missionary work. In preparation for this, she went back to school for a year to study biblical studies at Columbia International University. Then through her work with Overseas Missionaries Fellowship International (OMF), Tammy served as a nurse in Cambodia for three years before health care challenges required her to return to the United States. When Tammy returned, she returned to Rochester and worked as a hospice nurse and then eventually moved to Braham to help care for her family and finish her career working as a home health nurse. Tammy was kind and cared deeply for her family and friends - many whom she met on her travels to Cambodia, Kenya, Norway, Australia and Canada. She lived the tenet to serve God through serving others, whether that be through nursing, music, cross-stitching and quilting, or sharing her faith. Tammy was strong, independent, gentle, thoughtful and had a wonderful sense of humor. Tammy is survived by her mother Donna Lind of Cambridge; brothers Terry (Patty) Lind of Braham and Tom Lind of Rush City; nephews Doug (Katie) Lind and James Lind; great-nieces Caroline and Willa; many close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Lind. Reverend Dr. Vicki VanderVegt officiated at funeral services for Tammy: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rush Point. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, Rush Point. Memorials in Tammy’s memory may be directed to: Rush City Education Foundation, Tammy Lind Nursing Scholarship, P.O. Box 153, Rush City, MN 55069 or Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 Rush Point Drive, Stanchfield, MN 55080. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.