Susan "Susie" Thorsen of Crystal, formerly of Rush City, peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale surrounded by family.
Susan Jane Thorsen was born January 26, 1956 to Lloyd and Irene (Bjerre) Thorsen in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Susie graduated with the Rush City Class of 1975. Shortly after graduation, she served eight years with the U.S. Army as a Chaplain's Assistant. The first 4 years she was stationed at Fort Eustis, New Port News, Virginia. The second term she was based in Germany.
Susie had countless friends that she stayed in touch with over the years, and a special group she referred to as the "usual suspects." She had many loves including Elvis, Star Trek and her cats. Susie enjoyed traveling, attending her nieces and nephews events and going to theater productions. She had a kind and beautiful soul; our hearts are fuller having known her.
Susie is survived by her siblings Frances Perreault of Rush City, Tom (Merrie) Thorsen of Isanti, John (Kolette) Lind of Pine City; step-brother Frank "Bunny" (Arlene) Lind of White Bear Lake; sisters-in-law Sue Thorsen and Mona Lind; many nieces and nephews she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Thorsen and Irene Lind; step-father Wilmer Lind; brother Stephen Thorsen; step-brother Brad Lind; step sister-in-law Linda Lind; aunts Caryl Curtis and Marie Cotch.
Father Matt Shireman will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Susan: 11 AM, Friday, September 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5-8 PM on September 1 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at church.
Because of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Golden Valley Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
