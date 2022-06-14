Susan E. Yelle, age 79 of North Branch, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake.
Sue was born in St. Paul and was adopted from a Catholic Homes Orphanage. Her adoptive parents were Clifford Herman Stimart and Mary Elizabeth Hoyle. She was raised on the Stimart family farm in Hopkins with her siblings Virginia, Reynold, and Joseph. Her father, Clifford was a Dunwoody instructor but passed away when Sue was 14. Her mother Mary Elizabeth moved to St. Paul with Sue and her younger brother, Joe. Sue graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul and later went on to marry Raymond Harvath. Together they brought three wonderful children into this world.
Her children, Michael, Patricia, and Pamela where the focus of her life. Her sacrifices for her children were numerous and often memorable as the kids would recall. She raised the kids on Lake McCarrons in Roseville where they enjoyed great memories at the Klein Beach Club. The family spent their summers skiing, some with the Bald Eagle Water Ski Club in White Bear, a passion which she passed on to her youngest grandson, Charlie.
Sue spent several years working for JC Penny, Ball Corporation, Alternative Homes Children's Home, and Gross-Given in St. Paul. She went on to take college classes from the University of Minnesota in English. This fortified her passion for reading and helping those who struggled with reading skills.
She later met Alan Yelle and they were married in 1990. Sue was blessed with the opportunity to help raise Al's youngest son, Adam in Stillwater. She was also a stepmother to Angie and Chris, Al's two older children.
Sue was a long time paraprofessional in the Stillwater and North Branch School Districts, and dedicated much of her life to working with kids with special needs and learning difficulties. She shared "Grandma Sue's" passion for reading with those in elementary schools, and after retirement was active with the Senior Core where she received many awards for her volunteer hours.
In her last weeks of life, she still talked about going back to the schools to help kids with reading, and it always brought a smile to her when children visited her at the nursing home. She will always be cherished for her time and energy sharing her holiday tradition of French Canadian meat pie preparation with her family.
She was an avid daily walker with her Bichon dogs, and in later years, she and Al enjoyed RV camping. Along with their three dogs, they visited many friends and family in the US and Canada.
Sue is survived by her husband, Alan; children, Michael (Cynthia) Harvath of Prior Lake, Patricia (Chris) Yelle of Forest Lake, Pamela (John) Harris of North Branch, Angela (Scott) Briggs of Cottage Grove and Adam (Erin) Yelle of West Haven, UT; her five grandchildren, Charlie Harvath, Andrea and Tony Yelle, Thomas and Alex Briggs; brothers Reynold (Susan) Stimart of McLean, VA and Joseph (Laurie) Stimart of Minnetonka and several nieces and nephews from US and UK.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ginger (Leo) Abbott.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church with Rev. Vicki Vander Vegt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Family interment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mahtomedi.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.