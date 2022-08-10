Sue "Susie" A. Shand

Sue "Susie" A. Shand, age 63 of Cambridge, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2022.

Susie was born in Rush City, MN to parents Donald and Peggy Shand on June 22, 1959. Susie graduated from North Branch High School in 1977. From there, she joined the staff of Green Acres Nursing Home as a Dietary Aid. Susie later went on to Pine Technical College and earned a diploma in Health Information Technology. After graduation, she enjoyed a career at Cambridge Medical Center assisting patients with scheduling appointments and intake.

