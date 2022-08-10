Sue "Susie" A. Shand, age 63 of Cambridge, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2022.
Susie was born in Rush City, MN to parents Donald and Peggy Shand on June 22, 1959. Susie graduated from North Branch High School in 1977. From there, she joined the staff of Green Acres Nursing Home as a Dietary Aid. Susie later went on to Pine Technical College and earned a diploma in Health Information Technology. After graduation, she enjoyed a career at Cambridge Medical Center assisting patients with scheduling appointments and intake.
Susie loved to read, travel, and hang out with her gal friends. She also treasured her family, especially spending time with her seven nieces and nephews as they were growing up. Terri, Jason and Jeremy, Angie and Beth, and Chrissy and Sammi held a special place in her heart. One of her 'happy places' was Shand Land enjoying family and summer BBQ's.
Susie is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy A. (Clarke) Shand; father, Donald A. Shand Sr.; and brothers, Donald A. Shand Jr. and Michael A. Shand.
She is survived by brothers, Jim (Sue) Shand of Cambridge, MN, Stormy (Dede) Shand of Comstock, WI, and Tom (Becky) Shand of Sartell, MN; sister, Lori Shand of Coon Rapids, MN; nieces and nephews, Terri (John) Barstow, Jason (Holly) Shand and Jeremy Shand, Angie (Kyle) Quitter and Beth (Eric) Mohr, Chrissy (Nathan) Hahn and Sammi (Adam) Shand; great nieces and nephews, Jennah Shand, Avery Brown, Jack and Emma Barstow, Brooke and Thomas Hahn, Alric, Leopold and Thaddeus Mohr, Alex Quitter, Carly and Milo Shand. "We will miss you Auntie Susie."
Visitation held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Vicor Devin Ames from First Lutheran Church in Harris. Interment held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.