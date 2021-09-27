Steven "Steve" Gordon Lifgren

Steven Gordon Lifgren, age 66, of Lindstrom passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 3, 2021.
Steve was born to Virginia Luger (Lifgren) on July 7, 1955. He attended Chisago Lakes Schools in his early years and did his best to keep up with favorite uncles Charles and Jim Lifgren. He was especially close to his grandmother Astrid Lifgren (Post).
As a teen, Steve moved to the family farm in rural Lindstrom where he learned the nuts and bolts of farming from step-father, Robert "Bob" Luger. They raised Herford cattle, sheep and several crops. Steve attended North Branch Senior High, graduating in 1973. While in school, he was active in FFA and enjoyed classes where he was able to work with his hands. Steve had a keen mind for math and was known for his beautiful penmanship. He was an avid collector with a wide range of interests. Prior to retirement, Steve worked in shipping and logistics, primarily for General Mills and Conagra.
After graduation, Steve married and established his own home in rural Lindstrom. He was very close to father-in-law, Bernard Monroe, with whom he enjoyed many hunting and fishing excursions. Steve hosted several family cook-outs and enjoyed spending time with others. In 1983, Steve married Elaine Irene Jordan (Farley) and became step-father to Edward Jordan III.
Steve is survived by sisters Shelli (Eric) Ness and Connie Luger, step-father Bob Luger, step-son Edward Jordan III, step-grandson Edward (E.J.) Jordan IV, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by wife Elaine, mother Virginia and step-granddaughter Jasmine Jordan.
Memorials to Cystic Fibrosis Society in memory of Jasmine Jordan, beloved granddaughter of Steve and Elaine Lifgren. Celebration of life will be held later this fall.
