Steven Lynn Walberg, 70, of Sun Valley, NV passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 13, 2021. He was born on November 17, 1950, in Rush City, MN to Arnold and Eleanor Walberg. After graduating from Rush City High School, Steven with friends followed the gold rush trail through the Yukon Territory into Alaska. Upon returning to the lower 48 states, Steven fell in love with the Truckee River, Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada area and settled in Sun Valley, NV where he spent most of his adult life. Steven never found his pot of gold, but he had a heart of gold. He helped many individuals in need and was respected and well thought of by many for his good heartedness. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Eleanor Walberg of Rush City, MN. He is survived by a long-time dear friend and companion, Rebecca Sikorski and her three grandsons, Tony, Evanni and Matthew. To Rebecca’s grandsons, Steven was Grandpa and acted as a loving father figure. Steven is also survived by brother, Larry (Maria) Walberg of Flower Mound, TX; brother, Brian (Carol) Walberg of Anoka, MN; and nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the United States. Plans for a memorial service are yet to be determined.
