Steven Ammerman, of Mora, Minnesota, died on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the St. Clare Living Community in Mora, Minnesota. He was 69 years old.
Steven was born on September 9, 1952, in Bloomington, Minnesota to Virgil and JoAnn (Saunders) Ammerman. He graduated from Bloomington High School and joined the United States Air Force when he was 19; he earned Top Sharpshooter awards during his 4 years of service. After his time in the service, Steven worked as a forklift driver.
He loved fishing and listening to The Beatles. Steven always enjoyed his time in the race car pits as part of the crew at Raceway Park and The Elko Speedway.
He is preceded in death by his sister Vicky (Ammerman) Wagner and long time partner, Karen Tatro.
Steven is survived by his daughter Christine (Ammerman) Helsom, son Jonathon Ammerman, parents Virgil and JoAnn Ammerman, sisters Becky Dalton and Lisa Wuensch.
Services are being planned for a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.