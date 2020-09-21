Stanley passed away on July 24, 2020 after sadly contracting Covid-19. He is survived by loving wife, Geri; children Greg (Janet), Pamela (Tim) Watters, Brenda (Todd) Johnson, Rhonda (Tom) Dooley; mother of children, JoHanna; step children Rick (Sarah) Anderson, Kathy (Chago) Carreno; brother Ed (Kay) Jakubowski; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Preceded in death by loving son Danny, sister Regina (George) Metzler and parents Frank and Regina. Stan was formerly a Real Estate Broker in North Branch and Cambridge, he was proudly a Marine, a Truth Seeker, an Oath Keeper and independent thinker. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and truth. We all learned so much from him. The world is a lesser place without his existence, and he is greatly missed! Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home in Roseville from 3-6 p.m. with a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. https://www.muellerbies.com/stanleyjakubowski
Stanley Frank Jakubowski
Of Brooksville, Florida, formerly of North Branch
