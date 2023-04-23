Shirley M. Nelson

On March 14, 2023, Shirley (Adamek) Nelson got her wings and went to walk with the angels.
Shirley resided at Walker Methodist Lavande in Cambridge, Minnesota. She battled with dementia for some time.
On March 14, 2023, Shirley (Adamek) Nelson got her wings and went to walk with the angels.
Shirley resided at Walker Methodist Lavande in Cambridge, Minnesota. She battled with dementia for some time.
Shirley Marie (Adamek) Nelson was born on May 21, 1939 in Milbank, South Dakota to Adolph and Angeline (Miles) Adamek. Shirley's parents moved to Minnesota to raise their family on their farm in East Bethel, Minnesota. Shirley graduated from St. Francis High School in June 1957. She met the love of her life and married Bertil (Bert) Nelson on June 22, 1957 where they made their home on their farm in Athens Township. It is there she raised her two children with love and devotion, Paulette and Paul.
Shirley was a stay at home wife and mother. She had a great love for living the farm life and all the farm animals. Shirley had a huge passion for gardening, harvesting and canning all the delicious fruits of the garden and preparing meals for her family. She loved flowers indoors and out. Family camping, snowmobiling were other activities she enjoyed with her family and friends. She spent countless hours playing cards and games with her sisters, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
In 1987, Shirley and Bert retired the farm life and moved to Arizona where they resided for 22 years making many friends and memories in the south. They would return to Minnesota every summer to spend time with their family. In 2009, they moved back to Minnesota permanently to be closer to their family.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Angeline and Adolph Adamek, husband Bert and sibling Robert "Bob" Adamek.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Paulette (Mark) Sanford of Brook Park; son, Paul (Holly) Nelson of East Bethel; sisters, Jean Peterson of Cambridge, Kaye Maust of Cambridge; five grandchildren, Angeline, Mark, Erin, Tiffany and Cody; several great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until noon on Sunday, April 30th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Interment will be in Athen's Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.