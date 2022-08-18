Sheldon F. Olson

Sheldon Floyd Olson, 57, of Braham passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022 in Braham, Minnesota.

Sheldon was born in Cambridge, MN on January 22, 1965 to Floyd and Faye Olson. Sheldon grew up in rural Isanti and loved the outdoors. He spent most of his free time trapping, fishing, or hunting anything and everything. All he had to do was walk out of the house and he would inevitably come home with something that he wanted his mom to cook up. There wasn't a fall that went by that he wasn't in a deer stand with his dad, brothers, and family friends. He sold gopher feet and muskrat hides by the hundreds for money. Much of which was spent going to the Green Barn on his bike with his sisters to get candy and treats. He graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 1983. He was an eight-year veteran of the Bluejackets football team. As a senior he played varsity defensive and offensive tackle #74. He was awarded a Bethel College football scholarship but chose to follow in his fathers and brothers foot steps into the military. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Shafter OK, and was stationed in Germany for 3 years.

