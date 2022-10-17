Sheila Marie Marik

Sheila Marie Johnston-Marik, 60, of New Richmond, WI passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on Sunday, October 9, 2022 after a tough and courageous fight battling complex medical complications.

Sheila was born on August 26, 1962 to Fredrick and Sharon (Kranz) Johnston in Rush City, Minnesota.

