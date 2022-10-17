Sheila Marie Marik

Sheila Marie Johnston-Marik, 60, of New Richmond, WI passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on Sunday, October 9, 2022 after a tough and courageous fight battling complex medical complications.
Sheila was born on August 26, 1962 to Fredrick and Sharon (Kranz) Johnston in Rush City, Minnesota.
Sheila graduated from Rush City High School. She married shortly after, had children, and began to take college courses at Anoka Ramsey Community College where she received her Associate degree. She then started taking courses at Metro State University working towards a Bachelor degree to pursue a career in social work.
Sheila's career spanned over the years, working at multiple companies in different roles, but her proudest title was Grandma. She will be missed especially by her grandchildren whom she spent countless hours watching during the workday, cheering on at various sporting events, spending time at the zoo or pool on a nice summer day, and planning the most extravagant holiday and birthday celebrations.
Everyone who knew Sheila felt her big heart and generous nature. She fully enjoyed the time she spent with her family and close friends. She made time for everyone who reached out to her. She was committed to supporting her loved ones, making sure all knew they had her support to achieve their highest potential. If anyone needed anything, big or small, Sheila was there. Sheila was kind, thoughtful, compassionate, inspirational, selfless, hard-working, humorous, and so much more. She brightened the lives of all those she knew.
Sheila is survived by her father Fred; brothers Mark (Liz), Todd (Tammi), Clinton, Cory (Beth); partner Chuck; sons Lucas (Naomi), Charlie; daughter Shari (Phil); step-sons Jason (Negar), Chad; 5 grandsons; 4 granddaughters; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sharon.
Reverend Teleen Saunders will officiate at funeral services for Shelia: 11 a.m.; Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place in Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Harris.
Sheila, you will be forever missed, forever loved and forever in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel
