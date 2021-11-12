Funeral service for Sharon Lee Sandstrom, 74, of Gilbert, MN, formerly of Rush City held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Sharon died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
Sharon was born on May 5, 1947 to Albert and Helen (Anderson) Anderson in Rush City. She grew up and attended Rush City High School, graduating from the Class of 1965. She was united in marriage to Lynn Johnson in 1972. The family moved to Gilbert in 1976. Sharon was employed by Fingerhut in Eveleth for several years. She returned to school in her 50's at Mesabi Range Community College where she studied administrative assistance. Sharon also worked as a secretary for the Eveleth Housing Authority. She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Sharon loved playing cards with her friends and rarely ever lost a game of cribbage.She was a Minnesota Vikings and Wild fan.Sharon loved her children and was the VERY best grandma. She was always so proud of her three grandkids. She never missed a sporting event or life activity and was their biggest cheerleader and biggest fan. She was a bonus Grandma and "Geema" to so many others.Sharon will always be loved, never forgotten and forever missed.
Survivors include her son, Chris (Carrie) Johnson of Eveleth; daughter, Janeece (Mike McLeod) Johnson of Gilbert; three grandchildren: Kyle, Dalton (Maggie West) and Morgan Johnson; two sisters: Yvonne (Bill) Schultz of the Twin Cities and Susie (Mike) Griffin of Rush City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Clarice Nelson and her parents.
