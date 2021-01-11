Scott Troy Stoltz, formerly of North Branch, passed away on January 1, 2021, at the age of 52, in Duluth, MN. He was born on February 6, 1968 to Kenwood and Dorothy Stoltz. The family moved to Stacy where he attended school and made many life-long friends. Scott eventually moved to La Pointe, WI on Madeline Island, where he lived, loved and thrived for the past couple of decades. He considered this beautiful Apostle Island as his own little paradise. He worked as a carpenter and was also a very proud member of the La Pointe Volunteer Fire Department. Scott loved to fish, hunt, kayak, snowmobile, party and socialize with friends. He was a caring brother and uncle, and a dedicated friend to many. We will miss him dearly. Scott is survived by siblings, Allen (Tonya) Stoltz of Portland, OR, Jeffrey (Karen) Stoltz of Blaine, Kenwood Stoltz of Frederic, WI, Steven Stoltz of Mora, Louise “Frankie” Stoltz of St. Cloud, and Mark (Angie) Stoltz of Hugo; many nieces and nephews; cherished friend and mentor, Rick Reichkitzer; and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Stoltz. The La Pointe Fire Department will be holding an honor guard service for Scott on Madeline Island. Also, a celebration of life and a memorial service will be held in the spring/summer. Details TBD.
