Scott "Scottie" Jeffrey Rosa

Scott Rosa of Red Wing, formerly of Rush City, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home at the age of 27. Scott Jeffrey Rosa was born March 1, 1994 to Joseph and Rhonda in Chisago City, Minnesota. He attended school in Rush City and graduated from Rush City High School in 2013. From a very early age, Scott loved fire trucks and anything to do with the Rush City Fire Department. He enjoyed hanging out with Bob and all the firemen on the department; they nicknamed him “Sheriff.” After graduation, he was employed at Flickabirds; he absolutely loved working there. He loved working where he could talk to people, it seemed he knew everyone. Scott was a very loving and loyal friend to so many people. He was a loving son, brother and adored his nieces and nephew. He loved hanging out with his buddy Larry and gardening. Scott loved to shoot bow and was on an archery league. Most recently, Scott moved to Red Wing to be with his fiancée Tia Anway; whom he loved very much! While living in Red Wing, he got a position in sales at Dunham Sports. Scott is survived by his father Joe (Jenny) Rosa of Stacy; mother Rhonda (Doug) Christensen of Rush City; fiancée Tia Anway of Red Wing; siblings Ashley (Chris) DeGray of Grasston, Mary Jo Rosa of Rush City; nieces Adyson and Ava; nephew Wyatt; grandmothers Diane Ramey of North Branch, VelJean Christensen of Cambridge; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin Rosa, Carol Feakes, Paul Ramey, Sr.; great-grandmother Joyce Thunstrom; uncle Jeffrey Scott Rosa; aunt LuAnne Brown; cousin Paul Brown. Reverend Dr. Vicki Vander Vegt will officiate at funeral services for Scott: 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 13 and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. The interment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, North Branch. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
