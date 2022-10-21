Scott E. Shoemaker, age 58 of Bovey, Minnesota passed away due to injuries sustained from an atv accident on October 17, 2022.
He was born is Rosemount, Minnesota on April 26, 1964 to parents Robert and Eileen (Nelson) Shoemaker. He graduated from Rosemount High School Class of 1982. He was a Veteran and served in three Branches of the Military - Navy, Army and Coast Guard. Scott was married to Joyce Shoemaker from November 29, 1986 - March 13, 2013 and again from September 30, 2017 - September 19, 2022.
He worked for Edwards oil out of Hibbing delivering propane along the Iron Range. He was an active member of the North Branch American Legion, and the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. Scott was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. He was a hard worker and never really rested. He would help anyone out at the drop of a hat. He was a proud veteran.
Scott is preceded in death by his son Brandon Albert Shoemaker, and his mother Eileen Joy Shoemaker.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Jesse Ortega) Shoemaker and their daughter Adelyn; son Nicholas (Erica Baumann) Shoemaker; ex-wife Joyce Shoemaker; 5 siblings - Lynda (Rick) Bruce, Debbie (Dan) Shanahan, Bobby (Deb) Shoemaker, Ken (Cathie) Shoemaker, Mark Shoemaker; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Lindstrom, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. A private family interment will be held at a late date. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.