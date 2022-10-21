Scott E. Shoemaker, age 58 of Bovey, Minnesota passed away due to injuries sustained from an atv accident on October 17, 2022.

He was born is Rosemount, Minnesota on April 26, 1964 to parents Robert and Eileen (Nelson) Shoemaker. He graduated from Rosemount High School Class of 1982. He was a Veteran and served in three Branches of the Military - Navy, Army and Coast Guard. Scott was married to Joyce Shoemaker from November 29, 1986 - March 13, 2013 and again from September 30, 2017 - September 19, 2022.

