Sandra "Sandy" White

Sandra White, of Braham, peacefully passed away after a long fought battle with heart disease at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was 67 years old. Sandra Virginia Jean was born on November 28, 1952 in Cloquet, Minnesota to John and Violet (Koralia) Korby. She grew up on the family farm in Esko, MN. She was the seventh of 10 kids, the youngest of the seven girls. She attended Esko Schools, graduated and married her long time childhood friend from Nebraska, Stephen White, in May of 1970. Eventually, they moved to Iowa and began their family. From this union, five children were born. Eventually, they moved back to Minnesota and found the small community of Braham to make their final home. They were married for 50 years. Sandy’s calling was caregiving. She stayed home with the kids while they were young. She worked at a nursing home early on, but eventually opened an in-home daycare until getting a job at the Rush City and Mora Hospitals as a nurses aid in the nursery. Sandy struggled with back issues so decided to get out of healthcare. She landed a job as the dispatch coordinator for Heartland Express. She loved working with those drivers! During that time, she and Steve adopted their oldest grandchildren, Kayla and Logan. They began parenting again, and loved every minute of it. She was a devout member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham where she took on the church secretary role and made a positive impact on so many lives in our community. She had a passion for serving others. You could find her at Elmhurst Commons calling trivia, visiting with residents or bringing Fr. Zimmer to mass. Sandy’s hobbies included gardening, BINGO, bowling, bird watching, playing cards and games, collecting, crafting and staying in touch with family, even distant family in Finland! She was an avid fan of the Twins and Packers. Sandy loved hosting parties for family and friends. Since she was such a patriot, 4th of July parties were her favorite! She could come up with any reason to get everyone together! She especially enjoyed her time with the grandkids and great-grandchild. They had so many fun adventures together. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joan, Gladys, May, Betty, and Karen; father and mother-in-law, Ben and Florence White. She is survived by her husband Steve; children, Tammy (Kenny) Ceaglske of Medford, WI, Tim, Teresa (Wes) Erbstoesser, Tracy (Karl) Fix, and Trevor (Steph) all of Braham; grandchildren, Kayla, Logan, Emma, Lucy, Zach, Ben, Elizabeth, Addy, Luke and Adam; great-granddaughter Payton; sister Nancy Brady of Cloquet; brothers, John Korby of Cloquet, Jim Korby of Oklahoma, and Mike Korby of Cloquet; brothers and sister-in-law, Denny White, Gary White, and Jennie Wignall; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family graveside service was held at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Braham. A Celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham.
