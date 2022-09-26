Sandra M. Nelson

Sandra Marie Nelson, 78, of Cambridge passed away at her home on September 22, 2022.
She was born January 31, 1944 in Grandy, Minnesota at home with the help of a midwife to Leonard and Cora (Nelson) Leaf. Sandy was baptized and confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church at Rush Point. She attended Grandy Country School through 6th grade. Her family moved to Spring Lake Park where she attended 7th and 8th grade. They moved to Cambridge and Sandy graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961. After high school, she met Donald Nelson, while working at Red Owl Grocery Store. Sandy was a checkout clerk and Don was a meatcutter. On December 1, 1962, they were united in marriage. They lived in Princeton where their first two sons, Brian and Rick were born. Later the family moved to Braham where son Scott was born. In 1967, they purchased their forever home in Cambridge. The youngest two children, Dawn and Terry were born.
Sandy was an Avon Lady, a lunch lady and later a Para at Cambridge Elementary School. She worked at the Cambridge Cub store giving out samples. Sandy loved to visit with people and lived for her family which always came first. She attended all of her kid's and grandkid's sporting events, graduations and weddings. The coffee pot was always on and she had sweets ready on the table for guests. Her passions were playing board games, going to the casino, traveling, and watching sports.
There was no doubt, Sandy loved her family very much and enjoyed all the time spent together. She had 58 wonderful years of marriage to Don, the love of her life. She was blessed to have a special friend, Tom Abel. He was her angel here on Earth and had four wonderful months of living and laughing
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald in December 2020, granddaughter Madison Rose Nelson, infant brother Dwayne Leaf, sisters Gloria Bergstrom and Carol Kurschner.
She is survived by her children Brian (Lisa) Nelson of Big Lake, Rick (Sheila) Nelson of Harris, Scott (Karen) Nelson, Dawn (Alan) Hanson, Terry (Kelly) Nelson all of Cambridge; 16 grandchildren, Jordan (Wes) Trapp, Josh (Tera) Nelson, Alexandra (Alex) Boyer, Travis (Karissa) Holt, Mavrick Nelson, Luke Nelson, Greta (Jordan) Yira, Ashley (Luke) Sutton, Stephanie (Dale) Collison, Jacob Nelson, Victoria (Aaron) Berge, Brody, Ryley, Faith, Chloe and Gunnar Nelson; 16 great grandchildren with two more on the way; sister Connie (Doug) Streed of Cambridge; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11AM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
