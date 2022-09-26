Sandra M. Nelson

Sandra Marie Nelson, 78, of Cambridge passed away at her home on September 22, 2022.

She was born January 31, 1944 in Grandy, Minnesota at home with the help of a midwife to Leonard and Cora (Nelson) Leaf. Sandy was baptized and confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church at Rush Point. She attended Grandy Country School through 6th grade. Her family moved to Spring Lake Park where she attended 7th and 8th grade. They moved to Cambridge and Sandy graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961. After high school, she met Donald Nelson, while working at Red Owl Grocery Store. Sandy was a checkout clerk and Don was a meatcutter. On December 1, 1962, they were united in marriage. They lived in Princeton where their first two sons, Brian and Rick were born. Later the family moved to Braham where son Scott was born. In 1967, they purchased their forever home in Cambridge. The youngest two children, Dawn and Terry were born.

