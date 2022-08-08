Sandra L. Koecher, age 79 of North Branch, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her residence.
Sandra was born on October 15, 1942 in Dalbo to parents, Julius and Ethel (Wallace) Miller. Her family moved to the Weber area where she attended country school and later Cambridge High School. Sandra married Ronald Koecher on November 16, 1960 at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber. Sandra and Ron lived in the Stacy area until their divorce in 1985 when she moved to Brook Park and enjoyed her time spent with Paul Moen. Sandra would eventually move to Rush Oaks Apartments in Rush City and for the last several years resided at Shields Plaza in North Branch. Sandra worked as a home health aide in her earlier years and was a homemaker the rest of her life caring for her family. She took pride in her cooking and loved time spent outdoors especially camping with her son, John.
Sandra is survived by her two sons, Jim (friend Denice) Koecher of Harris and Gary (Denise) Koecher of Pine City; her 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sisters, Vicki (Duane) Bengston of Harris and Judy (Jay) Fogelberg of Bloomington and her former husband, Ronnie Koecher.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Ethel; brothers, William and David Miller and her son, John in 2002.
Funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in Oxford Township, Isanti County with a visitation held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment following the service at Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch.
