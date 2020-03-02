Sandra K. Crawford

Sandra Kay Crawford (Egelkraut) of Bradford passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born at home February 1, 1945 in Lent Township, Chisago County, Minnesota to Carl and Ella (Bergman) Egelkraut. On March 4, 1961, she was united in marriage to Louis “Tinker” Crawford. They lived happily in Bradford at the home they built with many friends and family members. For many years, Sandy and Tinker owned Isanti Auto Parts Pro and she was often overheard helping customers diagnose their car problems over the phone. She enjoyed the fast, classic cars they owned and enjoyed driving and riding around in them. Sandy enjoyed zipping around in her golf cart and growing beautiful flowers and vegetables in her garden. She had a secret talent that was revealed when she took a last-minute entry into the Isanti county fair floral arrangement contest and turned it into a champion ribbon. Sandy was an excellent cook and turned her vegetables into many salsas, sauces, and her famous spicy pickled relish. Sandy enjoyed spending time playing bingo with her many friends including her long-time friend, Jean Englund. Sandy was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and his music. She also adored the many pets that shared her life including her dogs Sheena, Scruffy, Pooh, and Cassie. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; son, Todd Crawford; her parents; brothers, Carlton, Robert, and Eugene Egelkraut; and her sister, Corinne Olson. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Tammy Crawford of Bradford and her favorite grandchildren, Raynee Crawford-Thronson and Jade Thronson; her sister, Trudy and husband Kurt Koroschetz of Rush City; sisters-in-law, Barb Egelkraut of North Branch, Marlene Egelkraut of Anoka, Lola Crawford of Zimmerman, Annie Larson of Cambridge; brothers-in-law, Eddie and wife Eileen Crawford of Cambridge, Alan Crawford and wife Mary of International Falls; her dear friends, Heather Haynes of Princeton, Wanda Beckman of Cambridge, and Audrey Anderson of Alexandria, along with many other special nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2nd at Long Lake Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Long Lake Community Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
