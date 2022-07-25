Sandra J. Johnson

Sandra Jean (Hals) Johnson, age 82 of North Branch, died at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Sandra was born on May 28, 1940 in North Branch to M.E. and Carol Jean (Schmidt) Hals. She grew up in North Branch and graduated with the Class of 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Dan Johnson, on May 21, 1960. She stayed home for several years while raising their children. During that time she enjoyed golf, reading, and sewing. She later worked at North Branch Middle School as a paraprofessional until her retirement in 2005. She enjoyed going to sporting events with Dan and following the Twins and Gopher games. The highlight of her life was enjoying her family, particularly her five grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.