Sandra J. Johnson

Sandra Jean (Hals) Johnson, age 82 of North Branch, died at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Sandra was born on May 28, 1940 in North Branch to M.E. and Carol Jean (Schmidt) Hals. She grew up in North Branch and graduated with the Class of 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Dan Johnson, on May 21, 1960. She stayed home for several years while raising their children. During that time she enjoyed golf, reading, and sewing. She later worked at North Branch Middle School as a paraprofessional until her retirement in 2005. She enjoyed going to sporting events with Dan and following the Twins and Gopher games. The highlight of her life was enjoying her family, particularly her five grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Sandra is survived by daughters Lynn (Paul) Anderson of Forest Lake and Erin (Jim) Fallon of Forest Lake, grandchildren Caleb and Kendra Anderson, and Henry, Avery, and Sylvie Fallon. She is also survived by sister, Thayle Swanson of Mahtomedi, brothers Phil (Nola) Hals of Milaca and Tom (Candi) Hals of North Branch, sister-in-law Linda (Mervin) Johnson of Scandia as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sandra is preceded in death by her son Chris, parents, and brother-in-law Roger Swanson.
Her husband, Dan, died on July 21, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. for both Dan and Sandra on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.