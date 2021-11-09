Ruby L. Dike, age 94, passed away in comfort at HCMC Hospital on November 6, 2021.
Ruby Lenora Dike was born on June 25, 1927 in Duluth, MN, to Fred and Olga Hawkinson. She spent her childhood on the family farm in Stark, MN. During this time she was a member of Fish Lake Lutheran Church.
Ruby married Robert Fredrickson on July 1, 1946 and raised their three sons in Stark, MN. Robert Fredrickson, Bruce and Phillis Fredrickson, Brian and Melissa Fredrickson. During this time, Ruby enjoyed sewing, making stuffed animals for her children, and quilting. Ruby was an active volunteer and loved helping her community.
In 1968, Ruby married Arthur Lawrence; she found joy and pride in helping raise his four children as her own.
Later in life, she met Frank Dike, the love of her life; the two would go on to get married in 1976. Ruby loved Frank's children Robin and Kelly as her own. The two would settle down in Cambridge and winter in Texas, where they shared many friends. They both enjoyed spending time with their close friends and family. Ruby loved being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Robin, Kari, Bobbie Jo, Jason, Rebekah, Nicholas, and Katie; great-grandchildren (nine) and great- great grandchildren (12). She took so much joy in the fact that she could have the chance to meet her family's 5th generation.
Ruby's Celebration of Life held at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark, MN on Saturday, November 13th at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Interment in the church cemetery. All that loved Ruby welcome. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
