Roy Clifford Lutgen, age 83 of Harris, MN passed away in the early morning hours of March 31, 2020 surrounded by family at Ecumen Care Center in North Branch, MN. Roy was one of eleven children born to John and Rachel (Frost) Lutgen on May 22, 1936 in Saum, MN. Roy went to high school in Kelliher, MN and then joined the U.S. Army in 1958. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Roy worked mostly in construction until he retired in the mid-80s. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rachel; first wife, Ann Marie (Graven) Lutgen; children, Gail Lorraine and James Thomas; siblings, John, Rosella Nordrum, Leslie, Mary Dimmen, James “Jim,” Glen; ex-wife, Jeannie Paul; and companion, Kim Johnson. Roy is survived by sons, Tye (Jackie), Rex, Wes (Janell); grandchildren, Rachel (Sam) Wood, Thomas, Laura, Paul (Aira); great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Lilith; siblings, Bruce, Lee (Ruby), Linda (Tim) Simington, Emeline Jurasin and ex-wives, Rose Foster and Diana Lutgen. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
