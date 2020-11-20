Roxann "Roxie" Karelis

“Roxie” Karelis (Mulligan). Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Age 65 of Cambridge formerly of Roseville passed away unexpectedly Nov. 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her father James Mulligan. Survived by children Trisha & Patrick (Jill), grandchildren, Kallie Jo, Jenecie, & Kellen, mother Vivian, brother Tim & sister Bonnie Johnson (Mitch) & nephews Bart, Trevor (Jessica), & Sean (Brittney) and many other relatives & friends. A private memorial service will be held for the family on Saturday, November 21, 1 p.m. and livestreamed via Zoom. See Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell website for zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.