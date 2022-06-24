Rosemary A. Walker, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Fairview Lakes Medical Center, Wyoming, MN.
Rosemary was born on March 13, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN, to parents Leo and Fay Mikush. She grew up and attended schools there and graduated from Marshall High School in 1962. She worked as a secretary at the University of Minnesota after high school.
On March 9, 1963, she married the Love of her life, Jack H. Walker, and moved to North Branch to live on his parent's farm. In 1966, they moved to their own small farm just north of North Branch. There they resided until their passing. Rosemary loved the farm and especially her animals. She loved being a housewife and Mother and cared for her family with Love. Over the years, Rosemary welcomed many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and enjoyed them immensely.
When her children were older, she took a job at Dinty's, their favorite bar and grill. She loved cooking breakfast for the local patrons and she loved the people she worked with, Sandy Benson (Owner), LuAnn Meyer and daughter Toots to name a few. Once she started working there, she never left until they closed in the mid 1990's.
In 2020, she lost her husband of 57 years to cancer. Since then, she has bided her time at their family farm, missing him greatly. Her health issues worsening. On June 21, 2022, exactly two years to the date since Jack passed away, Rosemary was joined with her Love once more. She passed away peacefully, ending her pain. The Lord took her home.
Rosemary is survived by brother, Barry (Carol Lyn) Bobick; daughters, Violet (Timothy) Bibeau of North Branch, Darlene Walker of Harris and Jacqueline (Steven) Krause of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Sarah (Nathan) Wald, Heather Bibeau, Andrew (Kelsey) Bibeau, Jack (Bonny) Stenberg, Calvin (Jena) Stenberg, Emillie (Ryan) Stenberg, Katelyn Krause and Emma Krause and Sammi (Ryan) Swanson; great grandchildren, Kaydence and Audrey Bibeau, David Stenberg, Forrest and Tyson Stenberg; sister-in-law Linda, Mikush; many nieces, nephews and relatives. Also, special friend Sue Adler.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Mikush; sister and brother in law, Josephine and James Walker; great grandson, Calvin Samuel Stenberg and many other beloved relatives. Also, special friends Joyce Bellin and Diane Valentine.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2002 at Kost Evangelical Church in Kost. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
