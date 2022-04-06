Rose Marietta Ford, 87, of Isanti, MN, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. She was in hospice care for the past year and fought many illnesses but was such a strong woman and fighter.
Rose was born April 4, 1934, in Hinckley, MN, to Lawrence and Vera Irons. She graduated from Hinckley High School in 1954. She met and married her husband of 66 years, Clint Ford. They had five children and resided in Blaine, MN.
In 1974, they moved to Garden Grove, CA, where she got started in nursing care. In 1979, they moved back to Isanti, MN, where she worked at Grandview Christian Home for 20 years.
Rose enjoyed fishing trips, cooking, canning, gardening, Red Hatters, bowling, crossword puzzles, and was active with church.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rose Marie; sons, LeRoy Allen, Richard Dale; grandson, Mike Hermanson; granddaughters, Jessica Gilliland and Latisha D.; sister, Barbara Harris; sister-in-law, Betty Irons.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Jacqueline Segarra (Lucas) of Hinckley, MN, Karen Petzel (Ron) of Plainfield, IL; daughter-in-law, Debra Ford; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, James Irons (Margaret), Sonny Irons; sister, Sharon Saxon (Robert); as well as many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allina Hospice and Mercy Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Rose in her final days.
In honor of Rose, please wear her favorite color, purple, to her Funeral Service which will be held at First Presbyterian Church in celebration of Rose's life on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11am with visitation beginning at 10am, 1813 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley, MN. Luncheon to follow. We hope you can join us to share your stories and memories of our beloved wife, mother, grandma, family, and friend.
