Rose Marie A. Krebbs age 84 of Cambridge, passed away suddenly at her home surrounded by her family on January 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose Kryzer; brothers Joe, Edward, Wencel and Robert Kryzer. Rose Marie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob; children Diana (Leonard) Patraw, Dan (Cheryl) Krebbs, Donald (Sharon) Krebbs, David Krebbs, Denise Krebbs and Douglas Krebbs. Grandmother to: Jacob Schurmier. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rose Marie loved to tend to her vegetable and flower gardens. She travelled extensively throughout the 48 states, enjoying the mountains of Utah the most. She loved to dance. Rose Marie met Bob at a Lawrence Welk concert in California, where they danced the night away and fell in Love. The rest is history. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Saturday January 9, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church 230 N. Fern St. Cambridge. Interment private. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244 Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
