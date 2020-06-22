Rose Marie Gibson, age 90 of Harris, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her son’s residence in Vadnais Heights. Rose was born on May 19, 1929 in St. Paul to parents, Raymond and Marybell (Maxwell) Schuster. Rose is survived by her five sons, George (Barb) of Centerville, Wayne of Harris, John (Debbie) of North St. Paul, Mike (Jill) of Vadnais Heights and Monte of North Dakota; her sister Carol Pederson of St. Paul; her 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brother, Daniel Schuster and sister, Patricia Tron. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Fr. Shane Stoppel-Wasinger officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
