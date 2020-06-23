Ronald P. Pearson

Ronald Phillip Pearson, 82, of Hunstville, Arkansas formerly of Cambridge died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 4, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to Lawrence and Daphne (Johnson) Pearson. He attended school in Minneapolis then joined the Air Force in March 1955 and was honorably discharged in September 1958. He married his wife Cindy of 41 1/2 years on December 2, 1978. They made their home in Cambridge Minnesota for many years and moved to Arkansas in 2017. In his younger years he enjoyed boating, water skiing, and fishing at his lake home. He also enjoyed flying and motorcycle rides. As time passed his interests changed. He began woodworking and repairing watches. He enjoyed attending Flea Markets and Antique Shows. He loved spending time with his Yorkshire Terriers. And enjoyed preparing big Holiday meals for his family. Ron had many grandchildren and great grandchildren and was excited for the arrival of another great granddaughter. Ron was a family man and will truly be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Pat Gafkjen. Ron is survived by his wife Cindy of Huntsville, AR, children Ronald Michael (Donna) Pearson of Alaska, Sandra (Dennis Riley) Maroney of Cambridge, Jackie Pearson of Princeton, Eric Pearson of Rhinelander, WI, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Mark (LouAnn) Pearson of Grand Rapids, sister Linda Johnson of Monticello, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Isanti Union Cemetery with Rev. Emily Martin officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Isanti VFW Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
